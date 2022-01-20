Robert Pattinson says comment about not working out for The Batman was a joke: 'That came back to haunt me'

Robert Pattinson is all set to take over the mantle of Batman from Ben Affleck with his upcoming release, The Batman. The actor's casting in the iconic role wasn't without controversy with many fans unconvinced if the actor was the right fit for the role.

Robert didn't make things easier for himself when he joked about not exercising for the role in an interview in 2020. His joke was misconstrued by many fans as the actor not taking the role seriously enough.

In a recent interaction with Movie Maker, Robert addressed that comment and its fallout. “That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out,” he says, laughing about it now. “I think it’s like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever.”

In fact, he added that there is no way one can play Batman without working out. "You’re playing Batman. You have to work out," he added. It's not the first time one of Robert's sarcastic comment has been taken seriously to his detriment. In an interview earlier on his career, he had joked he didn't wash his hair, and many assumed he was serious. "It just sticks for 15 years," he told Movie Maker.

Speaking to GQ in May 2020, Robert was asked about his workout regime to prepare for the physically-demanding role of Batman. The actor had said, "I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean--he wasn’t exactly ripped.” Given that the actors who played Batman before him--like Ben Affleck and Christian Bale--went through great lengths to build great physiques for the role, this did not go down well with the fans.

The Matt Reeves directorial has been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is finally set to release on March 2. Apart from Robert in the title role, it also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Andy Serkis.

