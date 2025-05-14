Rosamund Pike recalls being asked to 'drop her dress' and ‘stand there in underwear’ during James Bond audition

For Rosamund Pike, playing Miranda Frost in the James Bond film Die Another Day was her breakthrough. The 2002 hit gave Rosamund the much-needed boost early in her career, allowing the then 23-year-old to attract diverse roles. However, landing the role wasn't easy for the actor. In a recent interview, she revealed she was asked to strip in her audition. (Also read: Rosamund Pike has a question about Bollywood, asks, 'has any Hollywood actor been cast in an Indian film') Rosamund Pike with Toby Stephens in Die Another Day.

Rosamund Pike on her Die Another Day audition

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rosamund recalled the audition process for Die Another Day. “In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear. And I thought, ‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.’ I don’t know what possessed me.”

Fortunately, Rosamund did get the part. Die Another Day starred Pierce Brosnan in his final film as 007. The film also starred Halle Berry and Toby Stephens. It was a massive box office success, minting $432 million, and paving the way for more roles for Rosamund.

Rosamund Pike's career

Rosamund Pike has appeared in successful films like Wrath of the Titans, Jack Reacher, and The World's End. She received critical acclaim for playing the lead in David Fincher's Gone Girl. In the recent years, the actor has appeared in shows like State of the Union (which won her an Emmy) and The Wheel of Time.

In 2025, the actor will be seen in two films - the thriller Hallow Road and the threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't. The latter sees her share the screen with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman.