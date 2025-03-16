Rosamund Pike: ‘Fun to play powerful, unapologetic women onscreen’

The Wheel of Time series is notable for its portrayal of powerful and complex female characters, a fact that Rosamund Pike finds particularly compelling. The women are not only incredibly powerful, but also wise, uncompromising, and unapologetic. For Rosamund, this aspect of the series is a major part of its appeal. Also read: Rosamund Pike: ‘Sonam Kapoor's comedies are fabulous' Rosamund Pike is currently seen in the third season of fantasy adventure The Wheel of Time. (Instagram)

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rosamund says that it's refreshing to see women play roles which traditionally went to men. However, she has a word of caution.

On gender play in The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The story follows Moiraine Damodred, essayed by Rosamund, as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation ‘Aes Sedal,’ who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

The series is back with season three, which is based on the fourth book The Shadow Rising. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the gender play in the series, Rosamund tells us, “Robert Jordan was incredibly modern in his view of with the seat of power being held by women in this world. And it is not that the male characters are less interesting. They are incredibly interesting. It's just that in fantasy it's rare to find so many complicated, devious, brilliant, and enigmatic women”.

She continues, “That’s why we are drawing such a fabulous cast of both older and younger women, who are really relishing the juicy roles that they get to play. They get to be bad. They get to be iconic. They get to be manipulative, fun and amusing. It is fun for actresses who for so many years have played the wife or the mother... To get to be extreme, shocking, challenging and portray themselves as warriors”.

On the third chapter of the series

As per Rosamund, the third chapter will mark a significant progression in its portrayal of women, pushing the boundaries even further in its representation of complex and dynamic female characters.

In addition to Tar Valon, the season will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste.

“This season, we are moving into the Aiel Waste where there are highly trained warriors, unforgiving landscapes with blistering sun and days without water. They have a culture of the highly trained elite army of women. I'm excited for fans to see that too”.

On playing unapologetic woman onscreen

In her career of over two decades, Rosamund has been part of adaptations of popular books such as Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl, Jack Reacher and A Private War. She has been part of films such as the Bond film Die Another Day, spy comedy Johnny English and dark comedy I Care A Lot.

When asked how fun it is to play the role of a woman who is powerful and unapologetic, the actor mentions, “It is certainly fun for actresses to play”.

“As long as audiences want to watch it then yes (if we need more of such roles). It's always interesting to see any roles that have traditionally in cinema, being played by men… Wwhen you see women in these positions... What's interesting to me is how they can carve a representation of these characters that is entirely new. They shouldn't play them in the model of a man,” she says.

Explaining her thought, Rosamund shares, “A female warrior is different from a male warrior. Actresses sort of model themselves on the war movie they have seen, and how the men behave. What is fun in Aiel Waste is that they are very enigmatic. They're very direct. Often female characters in films are not very direct”.