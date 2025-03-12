Rosamund Pike: ‘Sonam Kapoor's comedies are fabulous'

Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike is back with the third chapter of her fantasy adventure The Wheel of Time. For the actor, working on the web series has been the biggest curve of her professional journey. Interestingly, Rosamund reveals that she was thrilled to learn about the show's popularity in India, courtesy of a conversation with Indian actor Sonam Kapoor. Also read: Rosamund Pike: I was stripped to my complete essential self in India Rosamund Pike spoke about Sonam Kapoor and her films.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rosamund opens up about her intriguing chat with Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and shares insights into the highly anticipated third season of the fantasy epic, The Wheel of Time.

On third season of The Wheel of Time

Based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time continues to follow Rand al'Thor's perilous journey as the Dragon Reborn, and the powerful women who strive to guide him.

The third season is based on the fourth book, The Shadow Rising. In addition to Tar Valon, the season will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste, the intoxicating and dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the forbidden and fog-shrouded ancient city of Rhuidean. The third season dropped on Amazon Prime Video on March 13.

Rosamund, who brings the enigmatic Moiraine Damodred to life in the series, is thrilled about the third chapter of The Wheel of Time.

“Season 3 is where I feel that everything that I dreamed of for this show has come to pass. It's even more cinematic. We have changed the format of our screen. We have got into wide-screen and we travelled to some exceptional places. The storylines are deepening. We have got more villains coming in to put our characters in even greater jeopardy. You will start to see the political intrigue of this world start to really boil,” she tells us.

For Rosamund, who emerged onto the scene in 2002 as a Bond girl with Die Another Day, the show has been “more a learning curve” as a producer.

“I've really taken the opportunity as Moiraine as a guide in the show to be available as much as I can to the younger cast to answer any questions or help. To help them navigate this very complicated and difficult industry in terms of roles that have really tested me.... In the way that some of the real-life characters that I have played which involved copious amounts of research... I've spent hundreds of hours reading the books to play my character in the best way possible. I think my real growth as a person has been in support of others on this show," she says.

On her chat with Sonam Kapoor

Recently, as the ambassador for Dior, Rosamund attended a fashion show where she met Sonam Kapoor. The encounter has left a lasting impression on Rosamund, with the conversation remaining dear to her heart.

“The series has resonated with audiences all over the world. In fact, I was at a fashion show sitting next to Sonam Kapoor and she said how a lot of the themes of the show are relevant in India. That was very exciting. She told me about the strong tradition of archery in India,” she recalls.

“My conversation with Sonam was brief since we were at a fashion show. We are usually discussing what is going on in front of us. But her comedies are fabulous.”

The actor, who is known for projects such as Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl and Radioactive, continues, “I've met people, who would have never seen themselves as fantasy fans, being completely enchanted by this show. I have been introduced to the world of fantasy. I got so compelled by it that I ended up recording the original source material on audiobook for fans to who want a deeper understanding of the world”.

Here, Rosamund reflects on her extensive commitment to the show, revealing that she has dedicated over four years of her life to filming the series in the Czech Republic.

"Working on this show, dedicating the whole of my family life and downtime to the show...To being in the world of the Wheel of Time and trying to make the best show we,” she shares.

On her love for India

In a candid moment during the interview, Rosamund expresses her desire to visit India again, where she hopes to attend a film festival and witness the magic of an Indian cinematic project unfold. In the past, the actor had shared that she came to India for the first time in 2010 when she visited an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala.

“I have always wanted to know more about Indian cinema. I'd love to go to a film festival in India. It would be a very exciting thing to do. Also, I've never seen how a production works on the ground there. So, I would also be excited to witness that too,” she ends.