Sonam Kapoor joins Rosamund Pike, Zheng Qinwen and others in Dior’s new bag's advertisement

Dior announced its new bag with an entertaining film parody featuring its ambassadors and a special guest spokesperson. Sonam Kapoor, in the 4 minutes 45 seconds-long advertisement, plays the role of an editor, seeking the perfect bag that can add a touch of glam to her look all the while allowing freedom of movement. Sonam featured in the video with Rosamund Pike, who played the role of the narrator in the advertisement(YouTube)

Sonam featured in the video with Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike, who played the role of the narrator in the advertisement. "Finding the perfect bag can be the real challenge," Rosamund started the video narration pointing out the problems related to bags that women across all professions face on a regular basis.

Sonam looked stunning as always, radiating boss lady vibes in a white dress. Featuring collared neckline and short sleeves, with a hint of a one off-shoulder detail, Sonam sported a shirt-styled dress. In the advertisement, Sonam can be seen struggling to carry her work stationaries with her movement being restricted with a small black bag in one hand. In the later part of the video, Sonam can be seen picking up the The Dior D-Journey Bag that can be carried as a duffel bag.

Sonam Kapoor played the role of an editor in the advertisement.(YouTube)

Rosamund Pike explained the features of the bag in the advertisement. From being flexible to be carried, to being comfortable to the bag and having enough space to add all the accessorties that a woman needs throughout a day, the Dior D-Journey Bag is the ultimate need. The video also features Dior ambassadors Deva Cassel and Camille Cottin. Also read | Dior's Haute Couture Show 2025 celebrates timeless fashion with modern interpretations

Dior, on their YouTube video, wrote, “Finally, a luxury bag that exceeds expectations–the #DiorDJourney from #DiorSS25, flawlessly pitched by our guest spokesperson Rosamund Pike and enthusiastically approved by fellow Dior Ambassadors Sonam Kapoor, Deva Cassel, Camille Cottin, and Zheng Qinwen.”

Here's how much the bag costs:

The Dior D-Journey bag is part of the Dior’s Spring-Summer 2025 Collection. On the official website, the small Dior D-Journey bag is priced at a whopping ₹350,000.00.

Screengrab of Dior's official website.(www.dior.com)

“The D-Journey bag offers a new take on the hobo silhouette with a modern supple design. The style is crafted in black crinkled calfskin with Flat Macrocannage topstitching in an interpretation of the House's iconic motif,” reads an excerpt of the description on the official website.