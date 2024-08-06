Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make rare public appearance with daughters at Paris Olympics

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes made a rare public outing to catch some events live at the Paris Olympics 2024. Pictures of the two emerged soon after, where they were seen attending the individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles, The two were joined by their daughters Esmeralda (9) and Amanda (8), making a family outing. (Also read: Fans defend Taapsee Pannu against ‘shameless’ trolls as she’s blamed for India’s badminton performance at Olympics) Eva Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)(AFP)

Both Ryan and Eva cut a stylish duo, wearing sunglasses and head coverings in order to shield themselves from the sun during the equestrian event. Ryan wore a Paris 2024 baseball cap, while Eva chose a Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) sun hat.

US actress Eva Mendes (C-L) and her partner Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (C-R) attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)(AFP)

Ryan opted for a white tank top along with a red plaid shirt on top, paired with formal pants. Eva, on the other hand, kept it comfortable in a navy blue dress paired with white heels. Daughters Esmeralda and Amada, who have not been seen with Ryan and Eva in a public outing for years, sat beside and enjoyed the event.

Ryan and Eva met and started dating while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. Reports of their marriage only appeared to come to light in 2022. Earlier this year, when Ryan performed I'm Just Ken at the Academy Awards ceremony, he mentioned how his wife and daughters showed up at the dress rehearsals, and told People Magazine, "They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes. They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

Ryan was last seen in The Fall Guy, alongside Emily Blunt.