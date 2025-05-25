Ryan Reynolds says he pitched R-rated Stars Wars project to Disney but did not want to star in it

Ryan Reynolds wants to see if a R-rated Stars Wars project can pay off. The star of Deadpool & Wolverine, which was also a R-rated film that went on to become a huge box office success, shared his thoughts while speaking on a new episode of The Box office podcast. Ryan said that he is not keen in starring in such a project if it is made, but will definitely be up to produce it. (Also read: Sinners: Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan film equals Avatar's 16-year-old record in dazzling box office run) Ryan Reynolds has an idea for a future Star Wars movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What Ryan said

Ryan said, "I pitched to Disney, I said, ‘Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property? It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use.' And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar. R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.”

‘I’m not saying I want to be in it’

He went on to add, “I’m not saying I want to be in it. That would be a bad fit. I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with ‘Star Wars’ because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”

Ryan's last movie release was Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theatres in July 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine brought together Marvel's favourite superheroes, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It was directed by Shawn Levy. With the film, Hugh came out of his permanent Wolverine retirement.

For the Stars Wars fans, the next project in line is The Mandalorian and Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau and Dave Filoni, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian. It is slated for release next year in May.