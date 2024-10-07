Sean Diddy under fire as Bono appears to dodge cringeworthy kiss from rapper in resurfaced clip: 'What did he know?'

A resurfaced video shows an awkward exchange between U2 star Bono and disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. While Bono was looking pleased with himself as he accepted his trophy from Usher, Diddy approached him to give a congratulatory hug.(X)

The video from the 2014 Golden Globe Award surfaced online following Diddy's arrest on the charges of sex trafficking. In the video, Bono appeared to veer away from the rapper after he attempted to kiss on his cheek.

The clip features Combs, Usher, and Kate Beckinsale presenting U2 with the best original song award for “Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”.

While Bono was looking pleased with himself as he accepted his trophy from Usher, Diddy approached him to give a congratulatory hug.

In return, Bono gave him a quick side hug and then turned his head toward the attendees as Diddy seemed to moving forward to kiss him in the cheek.

Following this, Combs' grin vanished, and he left the stage with Beckinsale.

The two appeared to move past their unpleasant encounter as they were seen hanging out at the afterparty on the same evening, as per Page Six.

Netizens react to awkward Diddy, Bono encounter

Meanwhile, several netizens mocked Diddy on social media, with some wondering if Bono knew something about the rapper.

“Diddy tried to kiss Bono and got the cold shoulder, awkward!” one X user reacted to the viral video.

“That moment was definitely awkward—celebrities have some of the most unexpected encounters!” another wrote.

“Bono [is] like get away from me dude,” a third user chimed in.

A fourth user quipped, “Diddy looking around to see if anyone saw him getting rejected by Bono,” while the fifth one pondered, “Diddy wasn't liked by Bono. What did Bono know?”

Also Read: Houston lawyer reveals what Sean Diddy Combs told 9-year-old boy and other minor victims: ‘I will make you…’

Combs' legal troubles started last year in November when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sex trafficking and physical assault.

The lawsuit was quickly settled, but it sparked an inquiry into Combs' background that ultimately led to his September 16 arrest in New York City.

Judge Andrew Carter twice denied the rapper's request for bail, despite an assurance of $50 million Miami property which he shares with his mother. Sean entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.