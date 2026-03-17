Sean Penn didn't accept his Oscar as he was on a train to war-torn Ukraine at the time, met Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Penn won his third Academy Award on Sunday, but the One Battle After Another actor skipped the ceremony to be in Ukraine.
It was one of the highlights of an eventful 98th Academy Awards evening when Sean Penn, the winner of the Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, was not present to accept his award. Even as presenter Kieran Culkin kept it light in accepting the honour on his behalf, many wondered why Sean Penn did not attend the ceremony, where he was a favourite to win.
Sean Penn skips Oscars for Ukraine
A video that emerged hours later cleared all that. On Monday, Sean was spotted stepping out of a train carriage in central Kyiv, thousands of miles away from the glitz of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars were held.
The 65-year-old actor skipped Sunday's ceremony to travel to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the war-battered capital. Ukraine's state railway operator posted a short video clip of the three-time Oscar winner getting out of the train in the morning, saying it had kept his trip a secret until the very last moment. "Now we can say it officially: Sean Penn chose Ukraine over the Oscars!" it said on its Facebook page.
Later in the day, President Zelenskyy posted a picture of himself meeting the actor at the presidential office in Kyiv. The photo showed the black-clad president speaking with Penn, who wore a T-shirt and jeans. There were no immediate details on their conversation.
“Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is. You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram app.
The city is right now heavily barricaded because of the country's ongoing war against Vladimir Putin's Russia. Sean Penn has visited Ukraine several times in the last two years. A long-time advocate for Ukraine, Sean Penn filmed a documentary about Russia's invasion that premiered in February 2023. Penn also lent Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, one of his other Oscars in 2022.
Sean Penn's historic Oscar win
On Sunday, Sean Penn became only the fourth male actor to win three Oscars for acting. The veteran star won the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of an unhinged, obsessed army Colonel in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. He had previously won the Best Actor trophies for Mystic River and Milk. His third win ties Sean with Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, and Walter Brennan for most acting wins for male stars. Katherine Hepburn leads the overall list with four wins.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More