Sean Penn opens up on brief, influential interaction with late Matthew Perry

In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, actor Sean Penn reflected on his brief but meaningful encounter with the late Matthew Perry, expressing admiration for the talented star. Penn, who shared the Friends set with Perry in 2001, revealed, "I can’t claim to have known him well, but I liked him very much." US actor Sean Penn (AFP)

The encounter that Penn fondly recalled took place at Los Angeles airport, where both actors were catching a flight. Penn took a moment to compliment Perry on his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which delved into Perry's prolonged struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

While Penn admitted he hadn't read the book, he had watched "several" of Perry's interviews about the memoir. According to Penn, Perry approached his battles with addiction with intelligence and boldness, generously sharing his experiences to help others. Penn acknowledged the tragedy of Perry's passing, mentioning, "It’s tragic, I can’t say that I was terribly surprised."

In Penn's eyes, Perry's impact on the world is enduring. He emphasized the joy Perry brought to countless people through his talent, stating, "He got to leave that tale behind, and he got to give a lot of joy to a lot of people with his talent." Perry's memoir and candid discussions about his struggles left a lasting legacy that Penn recognized and respected.

Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 last month in his Pacific Palisades home remains shrouded in mystery, with an official cause of death yet to be determined. Despite the uncertainties, Penn extended his well-wishes to Perry's family, acknowledging the profound loss felt by those who admired the actor's talent and resilience.