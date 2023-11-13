Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend feels he may have relapsed at the time of his death

Matthew Perry’s former girlfriend Kayti Edwards has speculated that the actor may have relapsed at the time he died. “I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned,” Edwards told the UK Sun in an interview. “I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.” Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Edwards said she and Perry briefly dated in 2006 after they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Their fling ended shortly after, but they remained close, Edwards claimed. She worked as his assistant in 2011.

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

Initial toxicology reports came up negative for meth or fentanyl. However, Edwards said “things aren’t adding up.” “They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around,” Edwards said.

Reportedly, authorities did not find any illicit drugs on the premises of where Perry lived. Only some prescription medications were found.

‘That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober’

“He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to,” Edwards said.

Edwards also said that she thinks Perry’s last Instagram post hunted at a possible relapse. The post was shared five days before he died. It was a picture of him in the jacuzzi with the caption, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Edwards claimed that Perry using the word “Mattman” was a clue that he was using illicit drugs yet again. “That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible,” Edwards said.

I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, ‘No, I’m Mattman’,” she added.

Edwards claimed that Perry would often be in the water after drinking alcohol or using drugs. She also alleged that a former neighbour once found the Friends star “naked and high in his [neighbor’s] swimming pool.”

“I had to go over there and get him out of his neighbor’s pool. He had a thing with water when he was doing drugs,” Edwards claimed. She also said that when Perry did drugs, he was allegedly “always alone.”

Perry’s cause of death is still “deferred,” according to reports.

Matthew Perry had planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse

Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.

During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction. He had later also opened up about his subsequent journey to sobriety. He revealed in October 2022 that he almost died at 49 due to his increasing drug addiction, and was in coma for two weeks, fighting for his life. This was followed by a stay in the hospital for five months, as well as a year using a colostomy bag after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

