Season two of The Four Seasons picks up in the aftermath of surprise ending: Exciting details inside

Netflix drama The Four Seasons stunned viewers with the death of Steve Carell's character Nick in the season one finale. The series had premiered on May 1, 2025. The writers of the show based on the 1981 American romantic comedy-drama film with the same name, The Four Seasons, are Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The Four Seasons, an ensemble comedy premiering on Netflix May 1, 2025, features Steve Carell and Tina Fey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

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The show centres around three couples in a tight-knit friend group. Drama unfolds after Nick decides to leave his wife Anne for a younger woman named Ginny.

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A death the cast did not see coming

Carell knew Nick's fate from the beginning, but the rest of the cast did not find out until the table read. “When we got on that Zoom, everybody was so sad,” said Kerri Kenney-Silver, who plays Anne.

After reading episode seven's script, Colman Domingo, who plays Danny, said the twist felt like “a punch in the gut.” The cast had come to see Nick as central to the group. His choices drove the story forward and forced every other character to question their own lives.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Nick's death, Domingo said, "For someone who had divorced his wife and created chaos within these friend groups, it was such a loss because we were already losing him a little bit before, but now we've fully lost him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Nick's death, Domingo said, "For someone who had divorced his wife and created chaos within these friend groups, it was such a loss because we were already losing him a little bit before, but now we've fully lost him." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Co-star Marco Calvani, who plays Claude, stated: "He's taken [away] in a moment where his character is asking himself different questions." What it means for season two {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Co-star Marco Calvani, who plays Claude, stated: "He's taken [away] in a moment where his character is asking himself different questions." What it means for season two {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After Nick's death in the season one finale, the second season opened up with an existential crises for the group about their dynamics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Nick's death in the season one finale, the second season opened up with an existential crises for the group about their dynamics. {{/usCountry}}

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Tina Fey, who stars as Kate and is also a co-creator of the series, said, "Going into season two, the group is kind of trying to figure out who we are without this person." Kate and Jack work to support each other while both grieving, while Danny and Claude debate whether having a child would give their lives new meaning.

The transformation helps set up a believable plot for season two, which explores deeper character development as the group adjusts to life without Nick.

The Four Seasons is now streaming on Netflix.

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