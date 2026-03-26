Steve Carell almost didn't play Michael Scott in The Office; actor reveals everyone told him ‘not to do it’

Appearing on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang , Steve recalled the hesitation surrounding the show at the time. Even Amy admitted she initially thought, “This is a terrible idea. No one can be as good as Ricky Gervais, no one can do that show.” It was a sentiment echoed across Hollywood, where expectations for the remake were low at best.

When Steve Carell first considered auditioning for The Office , the odds were stacked against him, and the show itself. A remake of Ricky Gervais’ cult British series, the American version was widely dismissed as unnecessary, even doomed. In fact, many in the industry advised Steve to stay far away.

It’s difficult to imagine The Office without Steve's awkward yet oddly endearing take on Michael Scott. His version of the character struck a delicate balance, cringe-worthy yet human, ridiculous yet relatable. But that performance almost never happened.

Even then, success was far from guaranteed. Steve revealed, “Our pilot was the lowest testing pilot in the history of NBC. People really hated it. They actively hated it. And I don’t quite know how it got legs after that.”

The warnings didn’t stop there. Steve said many in the industry told him not to touch NBC’s The Office remake with a “10-foot pole.” Still, he chose to ignore the noise, and that decision would go on to define his career.

Back then, Steve was filming Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) alongside Paul Rudd, who didn’t hesitate to weigh in. “Rudd pulled me aside and was like, ‘Don’t do it, man. Don’t audition,’” Steve told Amy. “It was like, ‘There is no way.’”

Steve admitted he deliberately avoided watching The Office in full to avoid imitation. “I watched a minute of one and he was so good and so specific and so funny, I thought, ‘If I watch a second more, I’m just gonna go on an audition with that,’” he said. “I won’t be able to even imagine it a different way.”

That decision allowed him to create a version of Michael Scott that stood on its own, one that would eventually resonate with audiences worldwide.

What followed was unexpected. Over nine seasons and 201 episodes, The Office evolved from a critically doubted remake into one of television’s most beloved sitcoms. Steve earned six Emmy nominations, and his performance helped turn the show into a cultural phenomenon, especially after his breakout film The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005).

Today, it’s hard to picture anyone else in that role—or to imagine the show achieving the same legacy without him. As for a return, Steve has remained firm. Speaking earlier, he said, “I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was… It was a special thing.”

Sometimes, the biggest risks quietly become the most defining choices.