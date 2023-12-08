Selena Gomez confirms relationship with producer Benny Blanco: ‘The best thing that’s ever happened to me’

Selena Gomez, the eminent singer, and Hollywood icon, has sparked excitement among her fans with the apparent confirmation of a new romantic relationship.

Romance blossoming between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco(INSTAGRAM/Selena Gomez)

The buzz began when Gomez engaged with social media posts hinting at her dating producer Benny Blanco. In a post by PopFaction that stated, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” Gomez’s response was a simple yet affirming “Facts.”

Gomez’s affection for Blanco is evident in her heartfelt comments. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she expressed, and in response to a fan’s inquiry, she confidently stated, “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.” Her Instagram Story featured a cozy selfie with Blanco, further fueling the speculation about their relationship.

Despite the recent public acknowledgment, Gomez and Blanco’s connection dates back a few years. They collaborated on the bilingual hit ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019, showcasing their professional chemistry.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Blanco’s musical prowess aligns with his zodiac sign, Pisces, known for their artistic inclinations. Born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, Blanco has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry, not only as a producer but also as an artist. His debut single ‘Eastside,’ released in 2018, featured Halsey and Khalid and marked his entry as a lead artist.

Blanco’s career is marked with a roster of A-list artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and notably, two of Gomez’s exes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. His contributions to the music world have earned him significant recognition, such as the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017.

Blanco is a five-time recipient of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.

Beyond his artistic achievements, Blanco has ventured into the business side of music by founding two labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, in collaboration with Interscope Records. His longstanding rapport with Gomez, both professionally and personally, has culminated in their current romantic involvement.

In December 2023, Gomez’s interactions on social media and her candid comments have seemingly confirmed the relationship, with her stating, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

