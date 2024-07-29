Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours: Leave me alone

Selena Gomez often faces extra scrutiny over her changing looks and weight fluctuations. And the singer is fed up with all the rumours around her going under the knife, and wants people to leave her alone. Also read: Selena Gomez says ‘girls are mean’, wants to hang out with ‘level-headed’ people Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that she treated with chemotherapy, in 2014.

Selena hits back

The 32-year-old singer addressed the speculations while responding to a TikToker video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section. The video was shared by a physician’s assistant working in a plastic surgeon’s office.

The original video was posted back in 2023. However, Selena commented on it on July 27.

“Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone,” wrote the Only Murders in the Building actor.

Following the outburst by Selena, who suffers from lupus, the TikToker, who goes by the name Marissa Barrionuevo, posted an apology note.

“You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s,” said the creator.

And Selena responded to it by sending lots of love and warmth. “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes,” Selena replied in the comment section.

About Selena’s health complications

In the year 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder, which comes with symptoms such as joint pain. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis. She has refrained from publicly disclosing the specific prescription medications she takes to manage the condition.

In January, she addressed fan concerns regarding her health via the TikTok platform, saying, “I shake because of my medication of lupus”. However, she continues to face criticism over her changing looks.

Since then, the Calm Down hitmaker has used social media to share body positivity messages. "Today I realised I'll never look like this again," Selena wrote one. In another post, Selena said, “I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am—sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."