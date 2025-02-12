Seth Rogen shrugs off James Franco's friendship fallout confession over sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘Wasn’t on my…'

Seth Rogen isn't dwelling on his fractured friendship with James Franco. Seth Rogen shrugs off James Franco's friendship fallout confession

Years after Franco settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit involving former students of his acting school, he publicly admitted that he had lost contact with Rogen, his longtime friend and creative partner. However, Rogen recently revealed that Franco’s comments didn’t really register with him.

Rogen unbothered by Franco’s public statement

In a recent interview with Esquire, Rogen was asked about Franco’s comments on their friendship ending. He responded, "Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn’t on my radar," and declined to elaborate further.

In October 2024, Franco acknowledged their fallout, stating that he had tried to reconnect with Rogen but to no avail. "I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me," Franco told Variety.

Rogen and Franco first met as teenagers on the short-lived TV show Freaks and Geeks. Their creative partnership led to hit films such as Pineapple Express, This Is the End, and Sausage Party. However, their final collaboration was The Disaster Artist, which Franco directed and starred in. The film earned him a Golden Globe, but controversy soon followed.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Franco

In 2018, multiple women accused Franco of sexual misconduct, including two former students from his now-defunct acting school, Studio 4. The women alleged that Franco used his position to pressure them into performing explicit scenes, making them feel objectified.

Franco initially denied the allegations, but in 2021, he settled the lawsuit. Following the settlement, Rogen publicly distanced himself from Franco, saying, "I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it." He also confirmed he had no plans to collaborate with Franco again.

Later, Franco admitted that Rogen's decision to step away was painful but understandable. In an interview with Howard Stern, he said, "What he said is true. We aren’t working together right now, and we don’t have any plans to. It was hurtful, in context, but I get it."