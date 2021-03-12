Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories
Two women who dated actor Armie Hammer -- Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze -- have spoken about the 'control' he had over them, and the disconcerting things he would allegedly say to them often. This comes after several women shared screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by the actor, in which he'd spoken about fantasies about rape and cannibalism.
The release of the text messages was met with online outrage, and resulted in Hammer losing two professional gigs, and being dropped by his agency.
In a Vanity Fair story about the Hammer family, the two women spoke about having dated the actor, who burst onto the scene with a dual performance in The Social Network.
“One of the most shocking things, that I realized he did to other women, is he says that he never tied up a human being before, only mannequins,” Courtney said. “I remember thinking, like, That’s got to be true because that’s the weirdest f**king thing I’ve ever heard. Who would lie about that? That’s weirder than saying, ‘I tied up 25 people.’”
She said that their relationship ended in September and that she checked herself into a treatment program for trauma afterwards.
In the same month, Hammer started dating 22-year-old Paige, and allegely told her 'a lot of really dark stuff' about his family.
She said, “I felt confused why he was telling me this stuff so instantly...It was stuff I would never share off the bat...He said his grandfather was this kind of very scary person who had these crazy sex parties where there would be guns.” She said that during the time that they were together, he had no money and was living on loans from his friends.
Also read: Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
She decided to end things when “he started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t. He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things,” she said. “I was also emotionally dependent on him.” Lorenze ended the relationship over text “because you never know what you’re going to get with him—he’s kind of a scary person.”
The actor's lawyer has issued a statement in response to the various allegations: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”
