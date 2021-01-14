Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Actor Armie Hammer in a statement has addressed recent text messages that were shared online, in which he allegedly told a woman that he is '100% a cannibal' and desired to 'drink your blood'.
The actor, who recently starred in Netflix's Rebecca film, and has appeared in high-profile projects such as The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, and The Lone Ranger, also announced that he is stepping down from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.
He said, according to Vareity, “I’m not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."
A representative from the film was quoted as saying, "Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”
The messages, shared on Instagram recently, allegedly showed the actor talking in graphic detail about sexual fantasies, which included cannibalism, rape, and slavery.
Also read: Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: ‘We’re asking for privacy, compassion and love’
The actor separated from Elizabeth Chambers, his wife of a decade, in 2020. They have two children. Amid the scandal, an old interview in which he spoke about his sexual fantasies resurfaced. “I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change,” he told Playboy in 2013. “And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public
- Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros, says ‘let’s chill the dramatic headlines’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage to end, divorce on table: reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox