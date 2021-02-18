IND USA
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations

  • Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Singer FKA Twigs has given a more detailed account of her allegedly abusive relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf, whom she described in a new interview as 'an inherently abusive' person. Twigs has sued the former Transformers actor, alleging physical, emotional, verbal violence.

She first spoke about her relationship with the LaBeouf in December. The actor has denied the allegations.

“I think it’s luck,” she said in a new interview to Elle, asked how she'd survived. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore.”

She said that LaBeouf would display overt affection to win her back after fights. “He would send me between 10 and 20 bunches of flowers a day for 10 days. Every time I would sit down to work or watch something, the doorbell would ring, and it would be another three bunches of flowers. On the tag, each time, it would say, ‘More love,’ ‘More love,’ ‘More love’, ” she said, adding, “It was a bit too much. It felt uncomfortable. I look back now, and it feels like really aggressive love.”

Also read: Shia LaBeouf knowingly infected FKA Twigs with STD, killed stray dogs to get into the ‘mindset’ of gangster character, lawsuit reveals

In his statement reacting to the allegations, LaBeouf had said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs said that LaBeouf would set quotas for the number of kisses she was supposed to give him in a day. If she fell short, he would verbally abuse her for hours. She said that he would wake her up at odd hours, and make her watch 'gruesome' true crime documentaries before bed, and insist that she sleep naked. "I was very intimidated living with him. He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me,” she said.

Close
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
hollywood

'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
