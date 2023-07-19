Shine, Shimmer, Glimmer! All Barbie related searches lead to glamorous special effects on Google

Magic happens when you Google Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling! Google is celebrating the upcoming Barbie by adding special effects to related searches. Google celebrates the upcoming Barbie movie with special effects

If you search either Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, or Ryan Gosling, your screen will light up with pink sparkles. Alongside, the trademark Google blue hyperlinks are replaced with the colour pink. Even the Google logo matches the theme.

The entire page sports a delicate pink hue. Google has added two buttons at the bottom. One of them, the party pop-up icon, makes the sparkle erupt again, allowing you to enjoy the Barbie glam as many times as you want! The second button lets you share the magic with your friends so that their screens can glitter alongside.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken. The upcoming movie is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2023. The Barbie movie is all set to release on July 21, 2023. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will release on the same day. The double feature has left all cinephiles buzzing with excitement. And the PR teams are leaving no stone unturned much to the fans' delight.

The Barbie movie is inspired by the darling Mattel fashion dolls. The film’s production budget has been estimated at $10 crores. While Warner Bros’ conservative expectation of a three-day box office revenue of $60 million, experts believe that the film will cross $80 million and might even rise to $100 million.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Barbie actress Margot Robbie told Reuters at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

Indeed, the movie seems to have spread “Barbie fever” everywhere and we are all living in a Barbie world!