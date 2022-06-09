Simu Liu 'shook' after altercation with 'aggressive professional autograph seekers' who threw soda at his car

Simu Liu has said he is pressing charges after an unpleasant encounter with ‘professional autograph seekers’ during his book signing event in the United States. Professional autograph seekers are those who try to get the autograph of celebrities in order to sell them to their fans for a profit. Simu, who released a memoir We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story last month, was signing books for his fans when he got into an altercation with some autograph seekers. Also Read| 'Shang Chi' Simu Liu does bhangra on stage, sings Jalebi Baby with Tesher in Punjabi; fans call it 'epic'. Watch

Simu took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to recount the experience, which left him shaken. He revealed that the incident happened at the end of his book event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The actor shared that the autograph seekers even followed him after he left the event and threw a soda can at his car.

He wrote, "Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line."

Simu Liu's Twitter post.

The actor also shared a blurry picture of a car without a license plate, that belonged to the autograph seekers, and said that he is going to press charges against them. He wrote, "Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph seekers followed us out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window. They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn't ID them. Thankfully we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and file a report with authorities. Obviously everyone is fine but we're just a bit shook that this could happen."

The Canadian actor, who was last seen on the screen in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is also popular for his role in the TV sitcom Kim's Convenience. He will be next seen in the romantic comedy Barbie with Margot Robbie.

