‘Somebody give me a margarita’: Britney Spears shares photos with husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears seems to be happy these days. On Sunday, "Gimme more" singer took to Instagram and shared two pictures with husband Sam Asghari. In the first photo, Spears looks chic and Asghari is seen hugging his wife while they smile for the camera aboard what looks like a private plane. She captioned the photograph as "Somebody give me a margarita right now". In the second photo, Asghari reveals his new haircut while posing for the camera. Behind him, Spears holds up a peace sign.

Britney Spearsand Sam Asghari(Instagram)

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Asghari had shared a video of private moments from their wedding.

Spears' roller coaster life has been in the news very frequently since she was put under conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears in 2008. Although the conservatorship ended after 13 years in 2021, she has been at the epicenter of controversies and differences with her family members including her parents, sister and ex-husband.

Recently, Spears had called out reports which alleged that her ex-husband Kevin Federline believed she was using drugs.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low," shared Spears.

"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things," she added.