Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here

Singer Joe Jonas has shared new picture with wife, actor Sophie Turner. The photo shows them in a car, posing for a romantic selfie.

Sophie and Joe, who welcomed their daughter Willa last year, are seen smiling for the camera in the photo. She has her chin on his shoulder, while he tries to pout a bit. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the 'lovebirds' many fanpages dubbed them 'literally perfect'.

Recently on her 25th birthday, Joe shared an adorable post for Sophie on Instagram. He shared two pictures of her, one showing her in a glamorous avatar at what seemed to be an art gallery and another, as she lounged at home in a blue hoodie.





"Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally love you @sophiet," he captioned his post. Replying to it, Sophie wrote, "I love you."

Even singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra shared cute throwback pictures to wish Sophie. Nick shared a picture from his and Priyanka's wedding featuring the two of them with Joe and Sophie, in a car.

Sophie rose to stardom as Sansa Stark on hit HBO series, Game of Thrones. She starred on the show for all eight seasons and later landed a role as Jean Grey in X-Men series.

She married Joe in an intimate ceremony in France in 2019. She welcomed their daughter Willa in July last year. The couple has not shared her pictures on social media yet.

Also in 2019, Sophie had opened about her struggle with depression when she was younger and had added that the problem persists even today. “I’ve suffered with my depression for five or six years now. The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge,” she had said on the Phil in the Blanks podcast.

Sophie has been keeping a low profile on social media since becoming a mother. She rarely shares photos, nor her hilarious 'that's the tea' videos. However, on her birthday, she reposted good wishes from many of her friends and even thanked her fans for their love.

