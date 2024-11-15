Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft, takes over Angelina Jolie's iconic role in new Tomb Raider series

If new reports are to be trusted, there is a new Lara Croft in town. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is likely to headline Amazon's Tomb Raider series, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday. Sophie Turner is reportedly the new Lara Croft

Sophie Turner is Lara Croft?

According to the report, Sophie may be seen essaying the role of British archaeologist Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics' adaptation of the adventure video game Tomb Raider. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing and exec producing the live-action series, which received a series order in the spring and will stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

Lara Croft was originally a video game character, headlining the iconic Tomb Raider series. Earlier, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have essayed the lead roles in feature film adaptations of the video game series.

Tests for the role in the new series took place in October, and several British actresses were in the mix, including Turner. Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) was the lone American to make the shortlist. Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) are also said to have tested for the role, according to sources.

On working on the project, Phoebe previously said, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she'd explodeTomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all.” More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.

Sophie Turner's other work

Sophie Turner shot to fame playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, a role she landed when she was 13. She also played a young Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in the X-Men films. Her post-Game of Thrones roles include Max's limited series The Staircase, the Netflix film Do Revenge, and the ITV/CW miniseries Joan. She's also starring in Prime Video's forthcoming thriller Haven.

(With ANI inputs)