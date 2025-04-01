Spider-Man 4 is now called Spider-Man: Brand New Day; Tom Holland steers away from dropping spoilers

The Spider-Man franchise led by Tom Holland is swinging back into action with its fourth installment getting an official title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The filming is set to kick off later this summer, revealed director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Also read: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 gets a new release date. Check details here The plot details on the fourth installment haven’t been revealed. It is slated to release on July 31, 2026

What's next for Spider-Man?

According to Variety, Sony in its CinemaCon presentation on Monday, announced the official title of the fourth film. While Tom was not present at the annual convention, the actor sent a video talking about the next part.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today,” said Tom, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third part of the franchise, which was released in 2021, ends with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, having accidentally broken open the multiverse, deciding to erase his identity from the world.

More about the fourth part

At the convention, director Destin Daniel Cretton got on the stage to talk about the film for the first time. He said, “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth chapter. Sadie Sink has also joined the cast. Details of her role are not out yet. It is believed that could play X-Men mutant Jean Grey, a character who has been brought to the screen in the past by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Tom’s Spider-Man films have scripted a success story at the box office. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) grossed $880 million, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) generated $1.13 billion, while Spider-Man: No Way Home turned out to be the first post-pandemic blockbuster with $1.9 billion globally.