Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks Avatar 2's record, becomes biggest Hollywood hit in Indian box office history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland has officially rewritten the Indian box office history. This Marvel-Sony movie has gone ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India in just eleven days since the release. But most importantly, this is the first Hollywood movie to cross ₹500-crore gross in India.

Spider-Man box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar 2 to become India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster in record time, crosses ₹500 crore mark in India.

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Released on July 30, the film has continued to draw huge crowds even after its record-breaking opening week. The biggest record to fall was that of Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2022 blockbuster had remained the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with a lifetime gross of ₹477.50 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now gone past that figure in a fraction of the time, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water by around 4%. What took the James' film several weeks to achieve, Tom's fourth outing as friendly neigbourhood superhero release has managed in just 11 days.

The Tom Holland starrer has also overtaken Avengers: Endgame to claim the record for the biggest Hollywood opening in India, making its run particularly significant for the superhero genre.

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Box office madness

{{^usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day announced its arrival with a massive opening despite missing out on IMAX screens, which were occupied by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The film earned ₹60.60 crore net on its first day, surpassing the opening-day record previously held by Avengers: Endgame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day announced its arrival with a massive opening despite missing out on IMAX screens, which were occupied by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The film earned ₹60.60 crore net on its first day, surpassing the opening-day record previously held by Avengers: Endgame. {{/usCountry}}

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The film showed no signs of slowing down over the next three days. Day 2 brought in ₹49.35 crore, while collections jumped to ₹70.25 crore on Day 3 and ₹77.75 crore on Day 4. The extended four-day opening weekend ended with more than ₹257 crore, giving Spider-Man: Brand New Day the biggest opening weekend ever recorded by a Hollywood film in India.

While the film naturally saw a drop once the weekdays began, it continued to put up numbers that would be considered exceptional for any Hollywood release. Day 5 added ₹23.80 crore, followed by ₹21.75 crore on Day 6 and ₹17 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film collected another ₹14.25 crore. By the end of its first week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had reached ₹334.75 crore net.

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That also made it the biggest first-week grosser for a Hollywood film in India, further widening the gap between the Spider-Man film and the previous record holders.

The second weekend brings another surge

The film's second weekend turned out to be just as impressive. After collecting ₹17.96 crore on its second Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a sharp jump on Saturday, earning ₹37.10 crore.

Sunday was even stronger. The film added ₹41.53 crore on Day 11, taking its total India net collection to ₹415.45 crore. Its gross earnings have now moved beyond the ₹500 crore mark, cementing its place at the top of the Hollywood box office chart in India.

Hollywood finds a wider audience in India

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The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day also highlights how Hollywood releases are reaching audiences beyond the traditional urban multiplex crowd. The film's performance across languages has played a key role in its record-breaking run. The English version has contributed approximately ₹191.35 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version has added around ₹124.40 crore. The film is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, giving it a wide reach across the country.

With Independence Day falling this Saturday, the film is expected to benefit from another holiday boost. But, it will also face competition from new Hindi releases like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

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