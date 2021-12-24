Spider-Man: No Way Home closes in on 150 cr collection in India, mints $800 million worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home is proving to be successful at the box office both in India and worldwide. By Thursday, having completed its extended one week (it released in India last Thursday), the Tom Holland-starrer film had earned ₹148 crore in India and is expected to cross ₹150 crore by Friday. Globally, the film has already crossed the $800million mark by Thursday, becoming the most successful Hollywood release of the year ahead of the Bond film No Time to Die.

Through its eight-day run at the Indian box office so far, the film has notched up impressive numbers, earning ₹148 crore and surpassing the lifetime collection of all Spider-Man movies in the country. The release of 83 and the continuing good run of Pushpa: The Rise is set to give it competition heading into the Christmas weekend, but the film is expected by trade insiders to inch towards the ₹200-crore mark.

It is also breaking new records globally each day, emerging as the strongest film worldwide in the pandemic era. By Thursday, No Way Home had earned $813 million worldwide, surpassing No Time To Die as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It is still at the number 3 spot in the highest-grossing films of 2021 though, behind Chinese films The Battle at Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom, both of which have earned over $900 million. However, analysts predict that No Way Home should soon surpass the two. Industry insiders say that No Way Home is on course to becoming the first and only billion-dollar movie of 2021.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland in the lead, along with an ensemble cast featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx. The film marks Tom’s third solo adventure as Spider-Man apart from his appearances in other films of the MCU.

