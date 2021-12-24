‘Like a brotherhood’: Tom Holland, Zendaya talk about working with returning Spider-Man actors

Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS AHEAD!

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been called the ultimate fan service movie. The Marvel film gave fans what they had been asking for since 2014- the return of several fan-favourite characters played by the very same actors who had portrayed them on screen in previous Spider-Man films. While the inclusion of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro was teased in the trailer, No Way Home still had some surprises for the fans.

The two previous Spider-Men- Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield- too donned their Spidey costumes once again in No Way Home, to help Tom Holland’s Peter battle it out against the villains. No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have now opened up on what it was like to work with Tobey and Andrew on the sets.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Tom said that Tobey was excited to be back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man after over a decade. “He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome,” said Tom. Tobey Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen, starting with Spider-Man (2002) and its two sequels.

The mantle then passed to Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel. Many fans feel that Andrew was hard done by the studio, who cancelled the third planned sequel to make a new trilogy starring a new actor- Tom Holland. Talking about how returning to don the costume was almost cathartic for Andrew, Tom said, “He's such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Tom’s co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the Marvel Spider-Man films, said, “They (Tobey, Andrew, and Tom) care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters- what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other's back. It was really sweet.” Tom added that it “was like a brotherhood” working with Tobey and Andrew.

