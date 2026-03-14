Steven Spielberg seemingly shades Timothée Chalamet amid ballet, opera backlash: ‘We want that to go…'
Recently, Steven Spielberg referenced Timothée Chalamet’s comment that “no one cares about” those art forms when discussing the importance of going to cinemas.
Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Timothée Chalamet’s much-debated comments about ballet and opera. The filmmaker took a dig at the actor when he spoke about the value of live art forms such as opera and ballet at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival.
Steven Spielberg takes a dig at Timothée Chalamet
At a panel discussion at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival on Friday, the legendary filmmaker, 79, referenced Timothée’s recent comment that “no one cares about” those art forms when discussing the importance of going to cinemas.
He said that he values streaming and enjoys working with Netflix, adding, “But for me, the real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space where all of us are strangers. At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with. And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies, and in concerts. And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”
Spielberg grinned as the audience broke out into laughter and cheers. He continued, “And we want that to be sustained. We want that to go forever.”
Apart from Spielberg, many members of the entertainment industry have publicly objected to Timothée’s comments, including ballet stars Misty Copeland and Tiler Peck; opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Isabelle Leonard; and the Metropolitan Opera itself. Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Karla Sofía Gascón, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jamie Lee Curtis, Charlie Puth have also commented on the same.
What did Timothée Chalamet say
Recently, Timothée was in conversation with Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas, where he shared that no one cares about ballet or opera.
During the chat, Timothée said, “I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”
After his comments went viral, many people on social media called him out for his disrespectful take on highly respected art forms. One wrote, “How to obliterate your Oscar chances in 5....4..3..2..1…”, with another mentioning, “He's throwing a fit because he's lost everything he's been nominated for this season.” One comment read, “I try to like him, but dude's making it difficult.” “How can an actor?? An artist say something like that??? If you can’t do it it’s okay but the art doesn’t have to die just because you don’t want or can’t do it like bruh,” said one social media user.
Timothée has not responded to the backlash yet. The actor is a nominee for Best Actor at the Oscars. He is nominated for his portrayal of an ambitious ping-pong player in Marty Supreme. ven though he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor-Drama, he lost the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Wagner Moura, Michael B Jordan, Ethan Hawke and Leonardo DiCaprio are the other nominees in the category.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More