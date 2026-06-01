Sydney Sweeney had never done this in New York before; Scooter Braun reveals surprise late-night adventure

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turned a quiet evening in New York City into an unexpected late-night adventure after the actress revealed she had never experienced one of the city's most iconic attractions.

Braun posted an Instagram Reel documenting the outing, explaining what sparked the excursion.(File photos)

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The couple spent Saturday night together in Manhattan before embarking on a spontaneous trip that Braun later shared with fans on social media.

Braun posted an Instagram Reel documenting the outing, explaining what sparked the excursion. “When you're in bed at 11pm and your girl says ‘I've never been to Times Square….’,” he wrote alongside the video.

The clip showed the pair riding rented bicycles through New York streets before arriving in Times Square. Sweeney attempted to stay under the radar, wearing a blue hoodie and sunglasses as she blended into the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} One scene showed the actress enjoying a burger while Braun asked how it was. “Good!” she replied with a smile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One scene showed the actress enjoying a burger while Braun asked how it was. “Good!” she replied with a smile. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Godzilla prn in Euphoria’: Viewers are not impressed by Sydney Sweeney's humiliating portrayal of sex work Standing beneath her own billboard {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘Godzilla prn in Euphoria’: Viewers are not impressed by Sydney Sweeney's humiliating portrayal of sex work Standing beneath her own billboard {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The outing also featured a surreal moment for the “Euphoria” star. While exploring Times Square, Sweeney stopped beneath a giant electronic billboard displaying her American Eagle campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outing also featured a surreal moment for the “Euphoria” star. While exploring Times Square, Sweeney stopped beneath a giant electronic billboard displaying her American Eagle campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actress was also seen dancing to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ New York anthem, “Empire State of Mind,” while taking in the lights and energy of the famous destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actress was also seen dancing to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ New York anthem, “Empire State of Mind,” while taking in the lights and energy of the famous destination. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the evening, the pair had enjoyed a more formal date night. Photos showed Sweeney in a black dress with a plunging neckline, while Braun coordinated in a black suit.

Also Read: Clavicular throws shade at Sydney Sweeney with viral edited photo; ‘Just a reminder’ post sparks backlash

Braun opens up about their relationship

The late-night outing came just days after Braun publicly discussed his relationship with Sweeney for the first time. During an appearance on Suzy Weiss’ “Second Thought” podcast, the music executive praised both Sweeney and her work on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it,” Braun said when asked about the hit series, adding that it featured “an incredible performance by a certain actress.”

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He also described Sweeney as “kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” calling the relationship “one of the biggest surprises ever.”

According to Page Six, the couple reportedly met during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s 2025 wedding and made their romance public earlier this year after appearing together in photos from the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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