Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on her birthday, calls her ‘fantastic wife and mother’

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone penned a short but sweet message for his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, who recently turned 53.

The 75-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you." He also posted an all-smiles photo of himself with his long-time partner.

The couple share three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. Sylvester is also a father to Seargeoh Stallone from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer tied the knot in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988 at a Beverly Hills restaurant. As per People magazine, they briefly broke up in 1994 after Jennifer discovered Sylvester 's affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson, but the two reconciled in 1995.

The Rambo star often gushes about the love he has for his family on social media. On July 16, Sylvester celebrated his 75th birthday with his loved ones.

"And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" he wrote alongside a family photo.

In June, Sylvester also shared a carousel of images from Scarlet's high school graduation. "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET," he captioned the series of shots.

Sylvester honoured Scarlet on Instagram the month prior as well after she celebrated her 19th birthday. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words," he wrote to his daughter.