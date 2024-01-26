Bryce Dallas Howard, aka Elly Conway in Argylle, clears the air on Taylor Swift's involvement in the film's inspiration. "We can't pretend she was involved, but she was a great inspiration," Bryce reveals on The Graham Norton Show. FILE - Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. David Crowe, a Seattle man who police say has been stalking and harassing Swift, was ordered held without bail Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, after he was arrested three times in recent days in front of the pop star's home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. (AP)

Swift's unapologetic dorkiness:

According to Bryce, Taylor's unapologetic dorkiness served as a muse for Elly Conway. Swift's love for cats, sporting an awesome backpack with a feline friend, and rocking argyle sweaters resonated with Elly's character traits.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Cat lady vibes:

Bryce spills the tea on Taylor's cat lady vibes, complete with a cat in a backpack. Elly, portrayed by Bryce in the movie, also shares this feline fascination, hinting at a quirky connection between Swift and the film's character.

Swift's cat clues:

Swifties went into detective mode, speculating that Taylor might be the mysterious Elly Conway. Clues included the similarity between Elly's Scottish Fold cat in the trailer and Swift's Meredith Grey, plus the argyle backpack. The internet was buzzing with conspiracy theories.

“She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in [it] that she walks around with. She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her,” Bryce Dallas Howard said.

Director Vaughn debunks rumours:

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn steps in to debunk the rumours. He clarifies that although there's an Elly Conway who wrote the book, it's not Taylor Swift. Vaughn dismisses the conspiracy theories, stating, "It's a really good book, but it's not Taylor Swift who wrote it."

The story unveiled:

Argylle follows Elly as she teams up with a real-life spy, played by Sam Rockwell, racing across the globe to outsmart killers. The line between Elly's fictional world and reality blurs in this thrilling adventure.

Argylle star-studded cast:

Beyond the Taylor Swift drama, Argylle boasts a star-studded cast, including Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara, and John Cena. A cinematic feast awaits!

Argylle release date:

Get ready for the action! Argylle hits theatres on February 2, offering a star-studded spectacle. After its theatrical release, the movie will stream globally on Apple TV+. Mark your calendars for this cinematic rollercoaster.