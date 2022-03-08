The Batman: Barry Keoghan opens up about his cameo as Riddler's ‘friend’ in film

THE BATMAN SPOILERS AHEAD

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence after he was revealed as the mystery prisoner at the end of the latest Batman movie. The character was previously credited as Unseen Arkham Prisoner in the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero and Paul Dano as the villain Riddler. However, The Batman director Matt Reeves later shared that the jail inmate talking to Riddler at the end of the movie was a popular fan favourite Batman villain, as many had theorised earlier. (Also Read: The Batman: Reeves confirms identity of Riddler's new friend from film's end)

Matt confirmed that the character was indeed the Joker, seen only in one scene. Barry has now opened up about his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. He also spoke about filming another scene for the movie that did not make it to the final cut.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East8, when Barry was asked to comment on Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, "He’s brilliant, man. And Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark especially and together were amazing to me– really, really amazing to me. And, you know, getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I’m a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe. So be to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself. He’s a filmmaker I hugely admire as well. And to get to walk alongside him and see how he works, and seeing much like Chloe Zhao, how comfortable he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I’m in such a blessed position."

Barry also spoke about working with Paul Dano in the scene, that shows Paul's Riddler wallowing in his cell after a failed attempt at mass murder. Barry's The Joker, whose face is only partially seen, is heard consoling Riddler, Barry said about Paul, "Paul is–I’m a huge, huge fan of Paul. He’s such a good dude as well. I’ve watched all of his movies, like Prisoners and stuff like that. People say that we’re kind of like as well, and I’m like, are we?" Barry further said that he is also waiting for Matt Reeves to release the extra scene that they had filmed for the movie.

It is yet to be seen if Barry's version of Joker will return to the world of Batman again. Matt had previously clarified that the scene does not mean that the actor will be seen as the Joker in any more Batman movies. Matt had told Variety, “It’s not an Easter egg scene. It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.” The Joker has previously been played by Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix in different films.

The Batman has collected ₹22 crore at the Indian box office over the first weekend after its release on March 4. This is Robert Pattinson's first time playing Batman, a role that has previously been played on film by Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON