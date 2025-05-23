The Devil Wears Prada sequel date out; set to hit theatres on this day

The highly anticipated sequel of the comedy drama The Devil Wears Prada has finally got a release date. After the media reports stating that The Devil Wears Prada sequel was in the works surfaced on the internet, the fans of the movie have been eagerly waiting for more updates, especially the release date of the film. A still from The Devil Wears Prada (2006) starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

The film will release on…

Disney has now officially set a May 1, 2026, date for the release of its sequel, reported Variety. As per the outlet, though it was reported last year that veteran actress Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt would be reprising their roles in the movie, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the cast members of the film.

The Devil Wears Prada was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine (Lauren worked as a personal assistant for American Vogue editor Anna Wintour). Meryl starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine.

Anne Hathaway played the role of Andrea Sachs, a fresh-faced journalism graduate who gets the job that "a million girls would kill for" as Miranda's assistant.

Emily was Miranda's harried first assistant in the film. Tucci plays Nigel, a longtime fashion editor at Runway who takes Andy under his wing and introduces her to Runway's fashion closet.

Will Stanley Tucci be a part of the sequel?

Stanley Tucci, who starred in the original The Devil Wears Prada, recently expressed his happiness at the possibility of the movie's sequel. While talking to Variety, he said

"I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever."

Details about Devil Wears Prada 2

As per Variety, the next chapter reportedly follows Miranda as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Emily's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Miranda desperately needs.

The official date of the sequel came amid a new calendar release by Disney, which also marked the release delay of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As per Variety, the Doomsday' is now set to debut on Dec. 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026. To be in sync with the schedule, the Avengers: Secret Wars has also moved its release to December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, reported Variety. (ANI)