The Expendables 4: Andy Garcia joins the latest installment of the action drama

Actor Andy Garcia has joined the cast of the fourth installment in The Expendables movie series.

The action franchise from Lionsgate and Millennium Media started with 2010's The Expendables, followed by two sequels -- The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014).

The core cast of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are coming back for the fourth movie, which will be directed by Need for Speed helmer Scott Waugh.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andy joins the film alongside fellow newcomers Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

The actor will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their dangerous mission.

Spenser Cohen wrote the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

The Expendables 4 will be produced by Jason along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium’s Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.