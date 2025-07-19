The Fantastic Four First Steps early reviews: Fans call it the resurrection of MCU

The early reviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are out, and social media is abuzz with fans praising the chemistry between Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Many feel that the film promises a fresh and exciting phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to release on July 25.

New Fantastic Four gets thumbs up

The film is slated to release on July 25. However, early reviews have started dropping on social media after the initial round of screenings.

“#FantasticFour is an incredible movie. The first 60 minutes are fantastic but in general, the whole movie is honestly magical. If you go into this movie with your expectations high- prepare for your mind to still be blown. It’s THAT good. Also STAY around for the end credits,” one wrote.

Another social media user shared, “#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic.”

“I have seen #FantasticFour ! The main 4 were excellently cast and radiate chemistry, their interactions are just as exciting as any action scene. Galactus and silver surfer are incredibly realised and bring serious stakes, something missing from recent MCU movies,” a comment read.

One wrote, “#TheFantasticFour is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible, the FF dazzle from start to finish. Ben Grimm brings the heart. Silver Surfer is perfection. Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best”, with another sharing, “#FantasticFour is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Pedro Pascal — turns what could be a simple superhero movie into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value.”

ComicBook's Chris Killian lauded the makers for embracing "Jack Kirby's imagination brought to life on the big screen."

A third social media user posted, “#FantasticFour is SOLID like Ben Grimm! Marvel’s First Family has chemistry that is out of this world. The powers alone make for some great visuals, but the space sequences are quite breathtaking. If these are their first steps, I’m excited to see what steps they take next.”

“I came in tempered but #FantasticFour is truly a return to form for the MCU, the opening minutes blew my socks off in IMAX. Gardner’s & Quinn’s work stood out to me the most. Galactus gives this film real stakes and his presence is felt even off screen, incredible miniature work,” one noted.

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In April, Marvel released the first full-length trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The nearly three-minute clip gave fans a first look at Julia Garner's mysterious Silver Surfer. Set to hit the theatres on July 25, the film marks the official introduction of the four-member superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets, including X-Men.

Apart from Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, the film also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.