Julia Garner claps back at backlash to female Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four First Steps: ‘Just going to do my job’

Julia Garner is set to bring back Marvel anti-hero Silver Surfer to the big screen in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film marks the character's maiden appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after he appeared in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, despite being comic-accurate, the casting of a woman for the role has instigated considerable backlash for the actor and the film. Julia Garner as Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Julia Garner addresses Silver Surfer backlash

During the London premiere of the film, while speaking to the BBC, Julia Garner was asked about the initial response from some fans who thought a man should play the Silver Surfer. The actor said she didn't pay much mind to the discourse and focused on delivering her best version of the character.

"I said, 'I'm just going to still do my job,'" she said of the backlash. The 2007 film featured Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer from the comics. He was played by Doug Jones through motion capture and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in the film. First Steps brings to the screen Shalla-Bal, another version of the character from Marvel Comics.

Highlighting the variation, Julia said, “Also, it's Shalla-Bal, so it's different.” Shalla-Bal, first seen in The Silver Surfer #1 in 1968, is the female counterpart to Norrin Radd.

About the new Fantastic Four film

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, while Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich round out the cast. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

(With ANI inputs)