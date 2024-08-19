The Godfather star John Aprea dies aged 83: ‘An incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends’

The Godfather star John Aprea has reportedly died at the age of 83. Aprea, who portrayed a young Salvatore ‘Sal’ Tessio in The Godfather Part II, died on August 5, as per reports. The Godfather star John Aprea dies aged 83 (IMDb)

Aprea “died of natural causes” in Los Angeles, surrounded by his loved ones, his manager Will Levine told Fox News Digital. "I am very saddened by the death of Mr. Aprea," Levine said. "He was an incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends. One of the classiest guys I knew."

‘He was a true gentleman and absolute pro’

In 1941, Aprea was born to Italian immigrants in Englewood, New Jersey. His first break in the industry was in the 1968 Steve McQueen classic San Francisco cop drama, Bullitt. Aprea later played young Tessio in The Godfather Part II.

After being cast for the role, Aprea reportedly phoned Abe Vigoda and asked for character insight. Vigoda played the older version of Tessio.

Vigoda told Aprea, according to New York Post, “I don’t know what I did. Just have a good time, kid.”

Aprea starred in various crime sagas, as well as soap opera dramas throughout his career. For several years, he worked as Alexander Nikos and Lucas Castigliano on Another World, a daytime hit. He also played John Stamos’ father on the family sitcom Full House. The serial was picked up for a Netflix reboot for Fuller House years later, and Aprea went on to reprise his role.

Aprea also reprised his role as Jack Madison in the TV series The Bay. Creator/showrunner Gregori J. Martin said after Aprea’s death, “It was such a great honor to have the privilege of working with an icon like John on The Bay. I have always been a fan of his work and he was a true gentleman and absolute pro who brought some beautiful moments to the role of Jack in these later seasons. We will all miss him dearly.”

Aprea is survived by his wife Betsy Graci, daughter Nicole from a previous marriage, and stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Graci. He was previously married to Ninon Aprea and Cherie Latimer.