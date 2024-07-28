Rutgers University faces backlash after professor says she ‘hopes’ Trump's assassination attempt 'inspires others'

A Rutgers University professor has come under fire for saying she “hoped” the assassination attempt on Donald Trump “inspires others” in social media posts that have been deleted now. Tracy Budd shared the posts on Facebook hours after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at the Pennsylvania rally. Rutgers University faces backlash after professor Tracy Budd says she ‘hopes’ Trump's assassination attempt 'inspires others' (thereal_tbudd/X)

“Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” Budd wrote. Her LinkedIn profile says she first started working for her alma mater in 2001.

A second post shared by Budd read, “They shot his wig,” followed by the word, “Sad.” Budd later deleted all the posts.

The New Jersey university's officials said that they are aware of the assistant English professor’s posts, according to New York Post. Budd is a former reporter for the Jersey Journal, and reportedly makes over $72,000 at Rutgers University.

“Rutgers University-New Brunswick condemns calls for violence in the strongest possible terms and remains committed to upholding the principles of civil discourse,” the school said. “The university is reviewing this matter and assures that any appropriate actions will be taken based on our policies.”

“As students, faculty and staff return to campus next month, the university will be communicating the importance of civility in these challenging times,” it added.

‘She should be terminated’

Users on social media called out the university, urging officials to fire Budd. Screenshots of her posts were shared to X by the account Libs of TikTok, where users condemned the teacher.

One user commented on the post, “Interesting that so many of these types are in education”. “It’s safe to say that some of these people you’ve exposed would’ve committed horrible acts if you didn’t expose them. Keep keeping America safe!” one user wrote, while another said, “Fire her!!!”

“Rutgers allows this trash to be teaching? Families need to call Rutgers and say "enough, she needs to go" Who wants this teaching your children?” one user wrote. One said, “Needs to be fired for these comments”. “Unacceptable and vile. She should be terminated,” one user wrote.