The Legend of Zelda movie casts Uli Latukefu as Ganondorf; Young Rock star signs multi-film deal: Report

Australian actor Uli Latukefu has reportedly joined the cast of Sony and Nintendo's live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, taking on the role of the franchise's legendary antagonist Ganondorf.

Across The Legend of Zelda series, Ganondorf is portrayed as a ruthless king and powerful sorcerer. (via X)

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According to Deadline, Latukefu has been cast as the powerful warlock king, who serves as the primary villain in Nintendo's beloved fantasy series. Sources cited by the outlet also said the actor has signed a multi-picture deal, indicating Ganondorf could play a major role beyond the first film if the adaptation expands into a franchise. Sony has not officially commented on the reported casting.

The announcement follows Nintendo's reveal of the film's lead stars last month, with Bo Bragason cast as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth set to play Link. Latukefu's reported addition marks the first major casting update since those leads were unveiled.

Who is Ganondorf?

Ganondorf is one of the most recognizable villains in video game history. Across The Legend of Zelda series, he is portrayed as a ruthless king and powerful sorcerer determined to seize control of Hyrule, repeatedly clashing with Link and Princess Zelda.

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The character has appeared in numerous entries in the franchise, often transforming into the beast-like demon king Ganon.

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, The Legend of Zelda debuted in 1986 and has since sold more than 150 million copies worldwide across Nintendo platforms. The series includes acclaimed titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made.

What we know about the live-action movie

Sony first announced the live-action adaptation in 2023, partnering with Nintendo to co-finance the project. The film will be directed by Wes Ball, known for the Planet of the Apes films, with Miyamoto and Avi Arad serving as producers. The latest screenplay draft was written by T.S Nowlin.

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The movie stars Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, and is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Latukefu is best known for portraying a young Dwayne Johnson in NBC's Young Rock. His film and television credits also include Black Adam, Next Goal Wins, MaXXXine and the Prime Video series Countdown.