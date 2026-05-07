Star Fox remake reviews: New Nintendo Switch 2 trailer leaves fans in doubt; ‘I'm torn…’

On Wednesday, Nintendo made a surprise announcement during a Nintendo Direct broadcast about the launch of a remake of the developer's popular series, Star Fox. The new video game, a remake of the iconic Star Fox 64, will be available for Nintendo Switch 2. The poster for Star Fox remake for Nintendo Switch 2. (X/Nintendo)

Though it was a surprise announcement, it was leaked by Nate the Hate last week. Nintendo also put a Star Fox cameo in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which many are now interpreting as a teaser for Wednesday's launch.

A trailer for the game has been launched, with the game itself set to drop on June 22 this year. However, given that it is a remake of Star Fox 64, albeit with many new features, it has led to mixed reactions among fans.

Fans Give Mixed Reviews To New Star Fox Trailer Many Nintendo fans spoke up on social media after the trailer dropped. And many expressed doubts over the appeal of a remake of Star Fox 64 given many fans have already played the game.

“I'm torn. On one hand, the game looks incredible. On the other, it's a remake of Star Fox 64 - albeit with a bunch of new content and modes. They really can't find a way to escape Star Fox 64. That said, it's also kinda the perfect way to reintroduce Star Fox to the masses. And as previously said, the game looks so damn good,” one user said.

Also read: LeBron James' 21-year old comment resurfaces after Lakers GOAT earns billionaire status