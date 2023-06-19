‘The Walking Dead’ star Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares strategy to survive a a zombie apocalypse

Zombie Apocalypse is of the hot topics on which several movies have been made. The idea of how to survive a disaster like that is something that inrigues many. "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has weighed in on his chances of facing a zombie apocalypse if it ever happens. Jeffrey Dean Morgan(Getty Images)

In an interaction with Page Six, Morgan was asked if he would survive the zombie apocalypse. “I do, I do”, replied the actor.

“Well, [for] one, I’d just go home and live on my farm and then sit up on top of a hill with a rifle and pluck ’em off, you know?” said Morgan at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

“I’m a good shot,” he confidently added.

Morgan's character Negan and Lauren Cohan's character Maggie Greene from the series "The Walking Dead" has been spun off on a new show, in which they travel to post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long ago been cut off from the mainland. In the new show, they find Manhattan to be full of zombies.

Morgan also shared that New York City has been facing lot of issues following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think things got a little rough there for a minute. I think we’re on our way to being good, but during the pandemic, we all had some scary moments in the city," said Morgan.

“Nothing is as bad as a zombie apocalypse and what would happen to New York then. Let’s knock on wood that this great city will be all right. I feel like we will be,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Morgan's co-star Cohan also expressed ability to survive a zombie apocalypse.

“Oh, yeah. Sorry, I don’t mean to sound so sure, but yes!," said Cohan.

“You have to think ahead, finding a team, have each other’s backs,” she added.

