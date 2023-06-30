The Witcher season 3 introduces Teryn, A mysterious twist and the parallel with ‘False Ciri’

If you happened to miss the chilling moment when Geralt (played by Henry Cavill) came across Teryn (portrayed by Frances Pooley) in episode 2, it's understandable.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Twitter)(MINT_PRINT)

The captivating scene was dominated by the gruesome fusion of mangled mages, who took center stage in their nightmarish state.

The dismembered heads, dripping with audible goo, peeling from the walls, and the creaking Megazord-like bodies emerging from the corners commanded our eyes and ears alike. Limbs scattered across the floor, resembling a formidable and beastly spider.

But let's refocus on Teryn. Although she was spared from that horrific fate, her trauma should not be underestimated.

It appears that a powerful rogue mage, potentially Vilgefortz played by Mahesh Jadu (It also can be Tissais), has subjected the young girl to mind-control enchantments through his sinister experiments. Combining potent magical practices, the part-elven mage manipulated Teryn into believing she is Ciri of Cintra.

The mention of elf-ears has undoubtedly piqued the interest of hardcore Witcher fans.

It is now possible that Teryn's significance goes beyond what was initially apparent.

Let's delve into the reasons why she may hold a more significant role in the upcoming Season 3 Part 2.

In the first part of The Witcher season 3, Teryn emerges as a mysterious character with an unexpected role

False Ciri. (Image Credit: The Witcher Season 3/ Netflix) (Netflix)

Frances Pooley's portrayal of Teryn in The Witcher season 3 introduces a fascinating twist to the series.

While Teryn is not a character found in Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels, a parallel can be drawn with the concept of a Ciri doppelganger known as the "False Ciri."

In Sapkowski's novels, False Ciri assumes the identity of the Lion Cub of Cintra. However, the circumstances surrounding False Ciri's transformation differ significantly from Teryn's character arc.

False Ciri, whose true name was never revealed, is an orphan of noble birth who is manipulated and groomed to take on Ciri's persona. Her tragic backstory involves psychological manipulation rather than magical interference.

Although the inclusion of both False Ciri and Teryn in the television series would be unlikely, Teryn's arrival in the story at this specific moment is intriguing.

The appearance of False Ciri in the original books occurs during the events covered in the third season of The Witcher, titled "Time of Contempt." It is possible that the show's creators have adapted False Ciri's narrative to incorporate Teryn's character in their vision for the television adaptation.

Eagle-eyed fans of The Witcher can look forward to discovering how Teryn's story unfolds and the impact she will have on the already captivating world of the series.

