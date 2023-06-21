Fortnite teases arrival of a beloved character from The Witcher 3

Fortnite fans may soon have another exciting collaboration to look forward to, as several speculations suggest that a new skin based on Ciri from the beloved Witcher franchise could be making its way to the popular battle royale game. Fortnite X The Witcher 3. (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Epic Games, known for its frequent crossovers with renowned franchises ranging from Anime to fan-favourite video games, seems to be capitalizing on The Witcher's surging popularity in recent years.

Over the past few months, Fortnite players have been treated to a slew of character appearances from various beloved franchises, including Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars universe, Spider-Man 2099, and most recently, Optimus Prime from the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie promotion in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

While the addition of Optimus Prime undoubtedly garnered significant attention, the potential arrival of Ciri could divert player interest toward The Witcher.

Notorious Twitter-based Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey recently tweeted (via Shiina) that Ciri from The Witcher might be coming to the battle royale soon. The tweet claims that it may not be long before Ciri's skin appears in the Item Shop, especially since a player icon featuring her face was added in a recent update, and the icon is part of an encrypted set.

Details: Fortnite x The Witcher

While official details about how one can get the skin can or its release date are yet to be announced, the timing aligns with the premiere of the third season of The Witcher series on Netflix, scheduled for June 29.

This collaboration wouldn't be the first time The Witcher has crossed paths with the creative battle royal. In February, Geralt of Rivia joined the game as part of the Season 4 Chapter 1 Battle Pass. Players had to complete five quests to unlock specific cosmetic items tied to the character.

While the specifics of Ciri's inclusion remain unclear, it's likely that similar requirements will be in place.

Ciri's arrival isn't the only rumoured collaboration on the horizon for the battle royal. Nike recently unveiled a Fortnite collaboration event, allowing players to explore the Airphoria island and earn the Air Max 1 '86 Back Bling.

These collab cosmetics and gameplay items contribute to Fortnite's position as one of the top choices in the live-service format. With the potential addition of Ciri and the continued popularity of The Witcher franchise, it wouldn't be surprising to see more characters from The Witcher make their way into the game in the future.

With Fortnite's track record of bringing beloved characters into its colorful world, the addition of Ciri from The Witcher franchise will likely further solidify the game's status as a hub for diverse and engaging crossover experiences.