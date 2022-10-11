Ticket to Paradise actor Maxime Bouttier: We all are dying to see a feel good film now

Indonesian actor Maxime Bouttier has found his ticket to Hollywood with Ticket to Paradise, and he wants to make the most of it. And he wants to carve his career by associating with projects which come with a feel good vibe.

In fact, his debut vehicle in which he co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, is a rom-com knitted by the threads of the culture of Bali and Indonesia.

“With the film, I am kind of taking Indonesia out to the world in a rom-com element. Usually, we have seen it in more of a documentary way. Now, it is more of a bigger than life thing, with a mix of Bali,” he tells us, adding, “Bali has a really strong culture and background. It is such an important thing for me to portray because I’m not portraying myself as an actor, but I’m also portraying it like a whole culture.”

The 29-year-old opines that a feel good movie is something everyone has been dying for.

“Everything has been happening, it’s been crazy. People need some good laughs, because (lately) it has been real,” he says, adding, “Lately, the movies have been pretty depressing as well. They have been heavy, drama, action, a lot of action, a lot of gore. I love those movies too, but I think having a rom-com back in the mix here is good,” he explains.

The actor hopes Ticket to Paradise does the trick. In the film, Bouttier was seen in the role of Gede, a Balinese seaweed farmer, and has emerged as the new heartthrob of Hollywood. He is happy to see rom coms emerge in the West after a lul. You have found an entry to the West, what about exploring it?

“I like going with the flow as I have never really liked planning things out. I do have plans, but in this type of job, you just have to kind of take everything as it goes, because it just happens. Since this is my first movie, how do I go from here? I think going from here is the interesting part, which is literally going to LA,” he says.

Expressing his views, the actor shares, “I have been working in Indonesia and in Jakarta. So I don’t know if that would be different, how that would be. It will be a new experience for me, and my learning curve. So I’m just gonna learn as I go and see where it takes me. As an actor, I just have to kind of wing it,” he ends.