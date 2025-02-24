Timothée Chalamet jokes 'should've done a rehearsal' as he fumbles his lines at SAG Awards amid Kylie Jenner's absence

Timothée Chalamet may have earned critical acclaim for his performances, but even he isn’t immune to a slip-up. While presenting his film A Complete Unknown at the 2025 SAG Awards alongside his co-stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton, the 29-year-old actor stumbled over his lines while trying to read from a teleprompter. Timothée Chalamet faced a teleprompter slip while presenting but humorously acknowledged it at the 2025 SAG Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chalamet brushes off his slip-up at SAG Awards

The Dune actor began, “As David Lynch once said about Bob Dylan, he tapped into some kind of vein and he keeps on keeping on,” after which he took a long pause. Following his long quiet moment where he was anticipating someone else on the stage to speak, Chalamet realised that it was still his turn to speak. Realising his mistake, the actor joked, “Should've done a rehearsal” which resulted in a laugh from Barbaro, Fanning and the rest of teh audience, as reported by DailyMail.

After the brief stumble, Chalamet quickly regained his composure and continued with the pre-written segment. He went on to describe his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, explaining that the film would trace the origins of the iconic rock and folk legend "back to Greenwich Village.”

Kylie Jenner’s absence impacted Chalamet

Chalamet brought his mother Nicole Flender as his date for the night while Kylie Jenner was absent from the event. Her absence comes a day after it was reported that her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero died at the age of 34.

Body expert Judi James told DailyMail that the billionaire's absence certainly affected the actor. The expert who teamed up with Casino.ca told the media outlet, “Timothée Chalamet appeared to be missing the supportive body language rituals of Kylie, who had been a steady presence at previous award ceremonies - faithfully by his side, clutching his hand, and offering reassuring pats and strokes to boost his confidence.”

They continued, “He initially strode onto the red carpet with the cocky swagger of a gunslinger, his leather Western-style suit reinforcing the image. However, during the cast’s scripted promo for their movie, he missed his cue for the second segment, resulting in an awkward silence and giggles from the other actors.”

To conclude, James noted that Chalamet’s “body language subtly shifted in response - what began as a casual, confident stance with one hand slung in his pocket soon changed to a more self-conscious posture, with his hands clasped behind his back.”