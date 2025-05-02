Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kiss and snuggle courtside on date night at Lakers game. See pics

Actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner brought the heat - and some serious PDA - to their date on the courtside. The duo was spotted getting all lovey-dovey courtside, with kisses and snuggles galore, as they watched the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Also read: Here's what Timothée Chalamet's mother thinks of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner: ‘She’s very nice to me' Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September.

Timothée and Kylie's PDA-filled date night

On Wednesday, the couple was photographed at the NBA Playoff game, sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena.

Kylie and Timothée's courtside romance was on full display as they cheered on the Lakers together. They weren't shy about their affection, sharing intimate moments during the game. In one moment, they even stole a kiss amidst the excitement of the matchup.

In the videos, Kylie, 27, is seen snuggling up close to Timothée, 29, keeping her arm wrapped around him throughout the game. She rocked a chic outfit consisting of a white tank top and black leather pants. Meanwhile, Timothée showed off his Lakers pride with a black-and-white Kobe Bryant tee under his jacket.

At the game, Kylie cosied up to Timothée, keeping her hands on his arm and even holding his hand as they watched the game. Meanwhile, Timothée showed affection by placing his hand on Kylie's thigh.

The pair’s recent outing comes after they attended Coachella 2025 together earlier in April, where they were seen cuddling in the crowd and sharing kisses.

All about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance

They were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September. That same month, Timothée and Kylie attended an NYFW dinner with Haider Ackermann, as well as the 2023 US Open. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the pair stepped out for several events, where they haven't been afraid to show off their bond. They stepped out together at the after party for his premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown, in December, as well as 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Oscars earlier this year. However, both Kylie and Timothée have declined to publicly discuss their romance.