Here's what Timothée Chalamet's mother thinks of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner: ‘She’s very nice to me'

American actor Timothée Chalamet and business mogul Kylie Jenner may be one of Hollywood’s most unexpected couples, but they’ve steadily gained support from fans—and more importantly, from family. In a rare interview with Curbed magazine, Timothée’s mother Nicole Flender opened up about the relationship, offering a warm endorsement of her son’s girlfriend. Timothee Chalamet's mother has approved his relationship with Kylie Jenner

“I have to say, she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me,” Nicole said. Known for keeping her personal life private despite her son’s global stardom, Nicole also joked about how Timothée broke the news of his recent real estate decision. “Did he ask for my advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house,’” she said, referring to his $11 million Beverly Hills purchase—a move that conveniently places him closer to Jenner’s neighborhood in Calabasas

Timothée and Kylie were first romantically linked in April 2023, sparking curiosity across social media. Over time, the couple began appearing together more publicly. In early 2025, Kylie accompanied Timothée to several high-profile events, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars, where he earned nominations for portraying Bob Dylan in the James Mangold-directed biopic A Complete Unknown.

Their growing closeness has also reportedly been embraced by Kylie’s family, as reported earlier this month by People magazine, “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source was quoted as saying. The source also added that Timothée has had a calming, grounding influence on the beauty mogul, who is known for balancing her media empire and motherhood.

In March 2025, the couple was spotted enjoying a playful, affectionate outing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, sharing laughs and kisses courtside during a match. More recently, they were seen together at Coachella, blending their glamorous lives with moments of casual intimacy.

Between shared festivals, award ceremonies, and family approval, Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship seems to be deepening—and now, with Flender’s blessing, they appear more solid than ever.