Tom Holland's Spider-Man Brand New Day beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar openings in India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in theatres in India on July 30. The film’s opening here shocked many, as it surpassed not just the India collections of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) favourite Avengers: Endgame, but also those of Hindi films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. It has become the biggest Hollywood opener of all time in the country. (Also Read: Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland film's opening beats Endgame, The Odyssey in India)

Tom Holland competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh on their turf

Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland and Ranveer Singh in Pathaan, Spider-Man Brand New Day and Dhurandhar.

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The opening of Brand New Day in India has charted history by bringing in ₹60.60 crore net. This is the highest opening any Hollywood film has seen in India, regardless of whether it is part of the MCU. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame made history by collecting ₹53.60 crore net here. The Marvel films that hit screens after that failed to recreate the magic until Brand New Day, which has now dethroned it. With the weekend approaching, collections are expected to increase.

Interestingly, this means that Tom has also competed with stars such as Shah Rukh and Ranveer on their own turf. One of the former’s highest grossers, Pathaan, brought in ₹57 crore net on its opening day. The same holds true for the latter’s Dhurandhar, which collected ₹28 crore net. But fans needn’t worry as the duo hasn’t been dethroned yet, as Shah Rukh’s Jawan collected ₹75 crore on day 1, while Ranveer’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, brought in a whopping ₹102.55 crore net.

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{{^usCountry}} Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise had collected ₹45.45 crore, which was also beat by Brand New Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise had collected ₹45.45 crore, which was also beat by Brand New Day. {{/usCountry}}

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Movie name India Collection (net) Spider-Man: Brand New Day ₹ 60.60 crore Pathaan ₹ 57 crore Pushpa: The Rise ₹ 45.45 crore Dhurandhar ₹ 28 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day performs well in Hindi

According to figures from the trade website Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has performed well in Hindi, with high occupancy. The English version has collected ₹32.25 crore at a 55% occupancy rate, while the Hindi version has collected ₹22 crore at a 95% occupancy rate. The film has not fared as well in the South Indian languages. It collected ₹3.25 crore in Telugu, ₹3 crore in Tamil, ₹7 lakh in Malayalam and ₹3 lakh in Kannada.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the MCU. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it stars Tom as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo. The film sees the superhero anonymously protect New York City even as his powers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous surge. The film opened to good reviews, and it remains to be seen how it fares.

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