Trevor Noah says he received a surprise call from Jennifer Lopez to appear in her upcoming Prime Video film

Receiving a call from Jennifer Lopez is a rare occurrence for Trevor Noah. The South African comedian was recently announced as one of the celebrities who will be joining Lopez in her upcoming Prime Video musical film titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. However, when he first heard about the opportunity, he found it hard to believe it was actually happening. Trevor Noah will host the 66th annual Grammy Awards on February 4(AP)

Speaking to People, Noah revealed that he received a surprise call from Jennifer Lopez. Initially thinking it might be a prank, he went on to say that she invited him to do a cameo in her upcoming movie.

Jennifer Lopez Unveils the Trailer

In the preceding weeks, the 54-year-old actress unveiled the trailer for This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, coinciding with the release of her new album on February 16. The teaser showcased the Hustlers star navigating a narrative that weaved through dreamscapes and real-life challenges in the pursuit of love.

Jennifer Lopez at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024(AFP)

The movie will feature the singer alongside her husband, Ben Affleck, and an ensemble cast of celebrities, including Noah, Sofia Vergara, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, and Kim Petras.

Anticipation Builds

Despite his involvement in the project, the Daily Show alum remains uncertain about what fans can anticipate from This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

Noah expressed his excitement, mentioning that he doesn't know much about it because the project was shrouded in secrecy. He explained that he only knows about his parts and not the entire picture, eagerly awaiting the revelation of what it's going to be, much like everyone else.

Trevor Noah at the Emmys on January 15, 2024 (Getty Images via AFP)

Currently preparing to host the 2024 Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah has his special, I Wish You Would, nominated for Best Comedy Album. Regarding the upcoming event he characterized this year's ceremony as "one of the best concerts in my opinion."

Tune in on February 4, 2024, for the live broadcast of the 2024 Grammy Awards.